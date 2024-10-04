GIFT a SubscriptionGift
P.M. Patil honoured with Dr. Raja Ramanna Award

Published - October 04, 2024 09:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
P.M. Patil of KLE Technological University, Hubballi, was honoured with Dr. Raja Ramanna Award 2022 in Bengaluru recently.

P.M. Patil of KLE Technological University, Hubballi, was honoured with Dr. Raja Ramanna Award 2022 in Bengaluru recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prabhugouda M. Patil of KLE Technological University, Hubballi, was honoured with senior scientist Dr. Raja Ramanna Award for 2022 from KSCST, Department of Science and Technology, in Bengaluru recently.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the award to Mr. Patil at the function held at J.N. Tata Auditorium of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru, in the presence of Bharath Ratna C.N.R. Rao and Minister for Science and Technology Minister Boseraju. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh. 

Mr. Patil was chosen for the award in recognition of his outstanding work in the areas of mathematical sciences, particularly computational fluid dynamics, heat and mass transfer and convective instability. He has authored over 130 research articles published in prestigious international journals was recently was recently ranked among the top 2% world’s most influential scientists by Stanford University. In 2019, he was a made a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences India, Prayagraj (Allahabad) and in 2012 he received prestigious Commonwealth Academic Fellowship for post-doctoral research. And since 2019, he has been serving as a visiting professor at South Africa’s University of Johannesburg and is a member of DST-FIST expert committee on mathematical sciences.

