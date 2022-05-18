PM Modi, others wish H.D. Deve Gowda on his birthday

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra greeting former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on his birthday at his residence in Bengaluru on May 18, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

May 18, 2022 19:38 IST

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda turned 90

A host of leaders wished former JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on his birthday on Wednesday including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H.D. Deve Gowda Ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

BJP and Congress leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Ministers BJP B.S. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar also greeted him. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the residence of Mr. Gowda in Padmanabhanagar and wished him.