PM, others greets Deve Gowda on 89th birthday

Bengaluru

18 May 2021 17:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who wished former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who turned 89 on Tuesday.

The octogenarian leader, who had earlier requested his party workers, followers and fans not to celebrate the birthday in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, spent time at home, sources said.

While Mr. Modi wished him on phone, Mr. Gowda took to twitter to announce that the Prime Minister had called him to wish him on his birthday. He also said that he prayed to god to provide Mr. Modi the strength to bail out the country from the pandemic.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, and Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan were among a host of leaders to wish the veteran leader.