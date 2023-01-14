PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and launch projects worth ₹4,223 crore, says Narasimha Naik

January 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Yadgir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and launch several projects at the cost of ₹4,223 crore during his programme which is scheduled to be held on January 19, near Kodekal in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, according to Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Naik.

Mr. Naik was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, January 14. He said that Mr. Modi will inaugurate 4,400 gates which were developed using the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system through remote control. The new system has been developed first in the country in the Narayanpur Left Branch Canal (NLBC) irrigation network and Karnataka is the only State which is going to get this opportunity to develop the new system in the irrigation sector to monitor and control micro irrigation systems, he added.

The Prime Minister will lay a foundation stone for the Jaladhare project under which six taluks and three urban local bodies will get drinking water facility. Under this project, 167 villages in Hunsagi taluk followed by 132 villages in Shorapur taluk, 142 villages in Shahapur taluk, 68 villages in Wadagera taluk, 139 villages in Yadgir taluk., 62 villages in Gurmitkal taluk and apart, Kakkera, Kembhavi and Hunsagi town will get the facility. The project cost is ₹2,004 crore, Mr. Nayak said.

He also said that the Prime Minister will also lay a foundation stone for the second phase of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at the cost of ₹310 crore. Under the project, towns will be developed. Of the ₹310 crore, Shahapur has got ₹54 crore followed by Shorapur ₹42 crore, Hunsagi ₹44 crore, Kakkera ₹54 crore, Kembhavi ₹50 crore, Yadgir- ₹52 crore and Gurmital has got ₹18 crore respectively.

The MLA said that he requested the Prime Minister’s Office to include the programme of laying a foundation stone for installing the freedom fighter King IV Raja Venkatappa Naik outside the Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanpur. However, it has not yet been confirmed, he added,

Big pandal

As many as 500 acres of land between Rajan Kollur and Kodekal villages was identified for the mammoth programme of the Prime Minister. The pandal for the main stage is going to be established on 110 acres of the area as per protocol. Around 300 acres of the space is going to be used for vehicle parking and remaining land will be used for forming six helipads, Mr. Naik explained and added that around three lakh people will take part in the programme.