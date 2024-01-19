ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi makes a brief halt at Kalaburagi airport

January 19, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Prime Minister was on his way to Solapur in Maharashtra to lay the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kalaburagi Airport on January 19. He was on his way to Solapur in Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief halt of five minutes at Kalaburagi airport here on Friday, January 19. He was on his way to Solapur in Maharashtra to lay the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects.

Mr. Modi arrived at the airport at 9.35 a.m. in a special flight of the Indian Air Force from Delhi and left the airport at 9.40 a.m. by a special helicopter. 

He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba.

Kalaburagi Mayor Vishal Dhargi received the Prime Minister. Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai welcomed Mr. Modi on behalf of the government. Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, Police Commissioner R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu were present.

MP Umesh Jadhav, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, MLCs B.G.Patil and Shashil Namoshi, BJP district unit president Chandrakant Patil and rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi were also present.

