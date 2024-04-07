PM Modi working tirelessly for country’s safety and progress, says Simha

April 07, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP organised a booth-level convention of party workers of Gokak constituency as part of its campaign for the Lok Sabha seat on Sunday.

Party MP Prathap Simha, the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and other leaders addressed the workers.

“We all have to work hard to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister once again. He is the only Prime Minister who has worked tirelessly for the country’s safety and progress,” Mr. Simha said.

“He has kept all the promises made to the people. And, this time, he will create history by winning more than 400 seats,” he added.

Party candidate Jagadish Shettar said that the BJP-Janata Dal(S) combine will win in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. He said that he “will be involved in the all-round development of Belagavi district, by implementing all Central welfare and development schemes.”

Ramesh Jarkiholi asked the people to vote by keeping in mind the country and not be swayed by issues like caste and region.

Leaders Mangala Suresh Angadi, Anil Benake, Subhas Patil, Sanjay Patil, Rajendra Gaudappagola, Bhimashi Bharamannavar, Lakshmana Tapasi, Shakeela Dharwadkar and others were present.

