PM Modi virtually opens 5G Lab at VTU Kalaburagi Regional Centre

October 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 100 5G Labs, including one for the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre for PG Studies in Kalaburagi, virtually from Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Friday.

The opening of the labs was part of the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) organised by the Department of Telecommunication in association with Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The VTU Regional Centre made arrangements for watching the New Delhi event live from its campus in Kalaburagi.

Regional Director of Kalaburagi VTU Baswaraj Gadgay said that 5G Labs are aimed at building competencies and engagement in 5G and beyond technologies for students and start-up communities.

“Under this programme, 100 premier educational institutions across the nation, including eight from Karnataka, have been identified for establishing 5G use case Labs. VTU Centre for PG Studies, Kalaburagi, is proud to be one among the eight in the State and among the 100 in the country,” Mr. Gadgay said.

The other institutions from Karnataka that have been awarded the premier labs, he added, are the Siddaganga Institute of Technology, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Dharwad, BMS College of Engineering, the Indian Institute of Science, Manipal Institute of Technology, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology and the National Institute of Technology, Suratkal

Use it to ease life: PM

Addressing a gathering after awarding the 5G Labs to the designated institutions, Mr. Modi advised students and the teaching fraternity to utilise the state-of-the art labs for research and development to ease the life of the common people in all walks of life and encourage the youth to increasingly get into research and development activities to solve the problems of start-up communities and MSMEs.

Mr. Gadgay thanked Mr. Modi and associated organisations for awarding the 5G Lab to the VTU Regional Centre for Postgraduate Studies and VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar and Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy and the Department of E&CE, VTU, Belagavi, for their support and encouragement.

Teaching and non-teaching staff, students and faculty members were present.