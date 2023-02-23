PM to visit Belagavi for road show, public gathering on February 27

February 23, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Belagavi on February 27. He is expected to arrive from Shivamogga to spend around two hours in Belagavi to participate in a road show before addressing a public gathering.

He will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station and other projects. He will distribute the next instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi farming incentive to some farmers symbolically. He will launch multi-village schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, to be executed at a cost of around ₹1,200 crore.

Officials say the road show is likely to be 10 kilometres long and will take around 60 minutes. The route map will be finalised after discussions with the Special Protection Group, which is in charge of the PM’s security.

Two routes, that cover monuments like Kittur Channamma Circle, Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle, Shivaji Garden, have been submitted for the perusal of the SPG. Both sides of the route will be barricaded.

A public rally will be hosted in the open ground in Malini City on B.S. Yediyurappa Road, near the Pune-Bengaluru national highway. The PM is expected to arrive in Belagavi in a special aircraft from Shivamogga around 1 p.m. The road show and rally are expected to be completed before 3 p.m., an official said.

Hectic preparations are under way for the visit. A stage is being put up at Malini City. Road diversions are being put in place. A team of SPG officers arrived in Belagavi three days ago. They met local police and other officers.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje visited the public meeting venue and discussed the arrangements with revenue and police officers on February 23. She reviewed construction of the stage, and arrangements for distribution of food and water, and parking.

MLA Abhay Patil said that over one lakh persons are expected to attend the rally. A team of around 30 folk artistes will perform various art forms from different States of India.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje instructed officials to invite beneficiaries of various Central schemes to the rally, including a significant number of women. The Union Minister was accompanied by Regional Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, and Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah.