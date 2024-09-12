PM Modi to virtually flag off Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express train virtually from Ahmedabad on Monday, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said.

The inaugural run, which was earlier scheduled to take place on Sunday, has now been rescheduled to Monday.

In a release issued here, Mr. Joshi has said that the regular run of Vande Bharat Express will commence on September 18. The train will originate from Hubballi on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and will operate from Pune on Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

On speculation that the train will run via Kolhapur, Mr. Joshi has clarified that it will be a direct train from Hubballi to Pune and it will not run via Kolhapur. Subsequently, based on patronage, steps will be taken to make it a daily express, he has said.

Mr. Joshi has said that he requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in July this year to run a Vande Bharat train between Hubballi and Pune. The Union Minister was apprised of the need for running a Vande Bharat Express between Hubballi and Pune as it will help the development of trade and commerce and industries in the region.

Responding to the request, the Union Minister has taken steps for launching the Vande Bharat train between the two cities, Mr. Joshi has said, thanking Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express that will run from Hubballi.

The timings of the Vande Bharat Express are as follows: Train No 20669 Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express will leave Hubballi at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and reach Pune the same day at 1.30 p.m. En route, it will halt at Dharwad (5.15 a.m./5.17 a.m.); Belagavi (6.55 a.m./7 a.m.); Miraj (9.15 a.m./9.20 a.m.); Sangli (9.30 a.m./9.32 a.m.) and Satara (10.35 a.m./10.37 a.m.).

Train No 20670 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will leave Pune at 2.15 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Monday and reach Hubballi at 10.45 p.m. the same day. En route, it will halt at Satara (4.08 p.m./4.10 p.m.); Sangli (6.10 p.m./6.12 p.m.); Miraj (6.45 p.m./6.50 p.m.); Belagavi (8.35 p.m./8.40 p.m.); Dharwad (10.20 p.m./10.22 p.m.).

The primary maintenance of this Vande Bharat Express rake will be done at Hubballi.