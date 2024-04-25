ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to reach Belagavi tomorrow

April 25, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting at Shalini City on B.S. Yediyurappa Road in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Belagavi on Saturday night. He will address a rally in an open ground at Shalini City on B.S. Yediyurappa Road here on Sunday at 10 a.m.

He will leave for Sirsi in Uttara Kannada where he will address a rally at noon.

In Belagavi district, he will campaign for party candidate Jagdish Shettar and Anna Saheb Jolle (Chikkodi constituency). In Sirsi, the Prime Minister will campaign for party nominee Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

BJP leader Balachandra Jarkiholi, who inspected the preparations on the ground here, said that the party is hoping to gather a crowd of at least one lakh for the Prime Minister’s meeting.

Party leaders and workers will participate. Candidates will share the stage with Mr. Modi.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and others will be present.

