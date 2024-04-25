PM Modi to reach Belagavi tomorrow

April 25, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Belagavi on Saturday night. He will address a rally in an open ground at Shalini City on B.S. Yediyurappa Road here on Sunday at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will leave for Sirsi in Uttara Kannada where he will address a rally at noon.

In Belagavi district, he will campaign for party candidate Jagdish Shettar and Anna Saheb Jolle (Chikkodi constituency). In Sirsi, the Prime Minister will campaign for party nominee Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Balachandra Jarkiholi, who inspected the preparations on the ground here, said that the party is hoping to gather a crowd of at least one lakh for the Prime Minister’s meeting.

Party leaders and workers will participate. Candidates will share the stage with Mr. Modi.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and others will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.