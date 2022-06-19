PM Modi to inaugurate Konkan Railway electrification on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the completely electrified 740 km Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., network from Thokur (the single track second from right) near Jokatte in Mangaluru to Roha in Maharashtra virtually from Bengaluru on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

June 19, 2022 20:39 IST

The 741 km KRCL network between Thokur (Mangaluru) and Roha was certified for operating trains on electric traction on March 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the Nation the 741-kilometre-long electrified route network of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) between Thokur (Mangaluru) and Roha (Maharashtra) in virtual mode from Bengaluru on Monday.

Mr. Modi would flag off trains running on electric traction from Udupi, Madgaon and Ratnagiri at a programme to be held from 3.00 p.m. in Bengaluru. The KRCL has made arrangements for live-streaming of the programme at Udupi Railway Station to be attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Development Shobha Karandlaje and KRCL Regional Railway Manager B.B. Nikam, among others.

Inauguration of the complete electrification, which was certified for operation of electric loco-hauled trains on March 28, facilitates seamless operation of trains on electric traction on the western coast of the country. While Train Nos. 16515/516 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Express was the first coaching train to run on electric traction between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar from January 20, the KRCL’s earlier announcement to operate 10 pairs of trains on electric traction from May 1 did not happen for administrative reasons.

Mr. Nikam told The Hindu that as of now the Karwar Express was the lone coaching train running on electric traction in Karnataka, while the Corporation was operating almost all freight trains, except towards South Western Railway (SWR), on electric traction. The SWR was yet to complete the electrification of the Madgaon-Londa and Mangaluru-Hassan sections.

The RRM further said all the seven, but one in Bali, Goa, electric substations in the Karwar region were commissioned and ready to feed the electric locos. Post the inauguration on Monday, the KRCL would commence handling coaching trains on electric traction from adjoining zones in a phased manner after notifying the zones concerned, he added.

The last of the sections of the KRCL’s network to be certified for operating trains on electric traction by the Commissioner of Railway Safety was Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and Thivim in Goa on March 28.

The KRCL network handles over 35 pairs of coaching trains operating between the southern states and the northern states, including Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi; Thiruvananthapuram-Veraval, and many more. Two pairs of trains connect Mangaluru with Mumbai via the KRCL network.