PM Modi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad on March 11

February 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dharwad on March 11 to inaugurate Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad.

Inaugurating the new Janata Bazaar building constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Smart City Scheme in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Joshi said that in the month of April, the services of Vande Bharat Express Train between Dharwad and Bengaluru will be launched. The new train will help passengers reach Bengaluru in five hours, he said.

The Union Minister said that the Union government is spending ₹10 lakh crore for road development, transport and development of other sectors and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has developed into the fifth biggest economy in the world.

Elaborating on the development of Hubballi-Dharwad, he said that Hubballi already has air connectivity with major cities in the country. He said that the officials should ponder over the requirements of the twin cities by 2047 and accordingly, chalk out plans.

Minister for Mines and Geology and district in-charge for Dharwad Halappa Achar elaborated on the development ushered in through the Smart City Scheme.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that because of the special interest taken by the former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Hubballi-Dharwad was included under Smart City Scheme and still a lot of development works are required to be undertaken in the twin cities.

Thanking Mr. Joshi for bringing in more grants from the Union government, Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya emphasised the need for developing slums in the twin cities.

Welcoming the gathering, Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited Priyang M. said that out of the 53 Smart City works, only 10 remained to be executed.

On Sunday, the Union Minister and others inaugurated Smart City works, including Myadar Oni Urban Clinic and Ganeshpet Fish Market.

Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and others were present.