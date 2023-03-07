PM Modi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad campus, launch development works worth ₹5,000 crore

March 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Dharwad on March 12 to inaugurate the new campus of IIT Dharwad, will inaugurate various development works and initiate projects worth ₹5,000 crore.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Mummigatti on the outskirts of Dharwad on Tuesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the main programme of the day on March 12 will be the inauguration of the third generation IIT-Dh new campus and it will take place at 2 p.m.

Along with it, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and initiate works worth ₹5,000 crore, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world’s longest railway platform at the Hubballi Railway Station will be inaugurated by Mr. Modi on the occasion. This apart, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Lift Irrigation Project worth ₹312 crore. And, work order has already been issued for works worth ₹150 crore under the project, he said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Hubballi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to be built at a cost of ₹250 crore and for Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth ₹1,200 crore for providing tap water to 144 gram panchayats.

As many as 295 Vivek classrooms constructed at a cost of ₹42 crore and 15 works worth ₹353 crore under Smart City will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for a hi-tech sports complex coming up in Hubballi at a cost of ₹166 crore will be laid on the occasion and the Hubballi-Hosapete rail electrification project will be inaugurated.

Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Modi will be addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, with over two lakh people expected to participate in the programme.