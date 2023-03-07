HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad campus, launch development works worth ₹5,000 crore

The Prime Minister will be visiting Dharwad on March 12

March 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others during a visit to the IIT Dharwad campus on Tuesday, to oversee the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others during a visit to the IIT Dharwad campus on Tuesday, to oversee the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Dharwad on March 12 to inaugurate the new campus of IIT Dharwad, will inaugurate various development works and initiate projects worth ₹5,000 crore.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Mummigatti on the outskirts of Dharwad on Tuesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the main programme of the day on March 12 will be the inauguration of the third generation IIT-Dh new campus and it will take place at 2 p.m.

Along with it, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and initiate works worth ₹5,000 crore, he said.

The world’s longest railway platform at the Hubballi Railway Station will be inaugurated by Mr. Modi on the occasion. This apart, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Lift Irrigation Project worth ₹312 crore. And, work order has already been issued for works worth ₹150 crore under the project, he said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Hubballi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to be built at a cost of ₹250 crore and for Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth ₹1,200 crore for providing tap water to 144 gram panchayats.

As many as 295 Vivek classrooms constructed at a cost of ₹42 crore and 15 works worth ₹353 crore under Smart City will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for a hi-tech sports complex coming up in Hubballi at a cost of ₹166 crore will be laid on the occasion and the Hubballi-Hosapete rail electrification project will be inaugurated.

Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Modi will be addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, with over two lakh people expected to participate in the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.