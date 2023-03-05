ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mandya 

March 05, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Apart from inauguration the newly expanded Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Gejjalagere, the Prime Minister will also be addressing a public meeting at the venue and perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway project

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna and Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish during an inspection in Mandya on Sunday, March 5. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Gejjalagere on March 12, will also hold a road show in Mandya on the same day.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalakrishna, who held a meeting of officials in the regard on Sunday, March 5, said Mr. Modi’s road show will stretch for a distance of about 1.5 kms starting from Inspection Bungalow (IB) Circle and pass through Sanjay Circle before winding up at Nanda Circle.

Superintendent of Mandya district Police N. Yathish and other senior police officials accompanied Mr. Gopalakrishna during the inspection of the route.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from inauguration the newly expanded Expressway at Gejjalagere, Mr. Modi will also be addressing a public meeting at the venue and perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway project.

The inauguration of the expressway, public meeting and road show in Mandya district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes at a time when the BJP is wooing the electorate in the Vokkaliga-dominated Mandya district.

Last December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid a visit Mandya, where he held a public rally and inaugurated a mega dairy at Gejjalagere.

Meanwhile, political circles were agog with speculation over Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya’s independent MP, joining the BJP. Ms. Sumalatha, who was present at a recent meeting of officials and people’s representatives to chart out preparations for Mr. Modi’s visit, also met former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna in Bengaluru on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US