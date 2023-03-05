PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mandya 

HamberMenu
Apart from inauguration the newly expanded Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Gejjalagere, the Prime Minister will also be addressing a public meeting at the venue and perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway project

March 05, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna and Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish during an inspection in Mandya on Sunday, March 5.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna and Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish during an inspection in Mandya on Sunday, March 5. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Gejjalagere on March 12, will also hold a road show in Mandya on the same day.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalakrishna, who held a meeting of officials in the regard on Sunday, March 5, said Mr. Modi’s road show will stretch for a distance of about 1.5 kms starting from Inspection Bungalow (IB) Circle and pass through Sanjay Circle before winding up at Nanda Circle.

Superintendent of Mandya district Police N. Yathish and other senior police officials accompanied Mr. Gopalakrishna during the inspection of the route.

Apart from inauguration the newly expanded Expressway at Gejjalagere, Mr. Modi will also be addressing a public meeting at the venue and perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway project.

The inauguration of the expressway, public meeting and road show in Mandya district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes at a time when the BJP is wooing the electorate in the Vokkaliga-dominated Mandya district.

Last December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid a visit Mandya, where he held a public rally and inaugurated a mega dairy at Gejjalagere.

Meanwhile, political circles were agog with speculation over Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya’s independent MP, joining the BJP. Ms. Sumalatha, who was present at a recent meeting of officials and people’s representatives to chart out preparations for Mr. Modi’s visit, also met former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna in Bengaluru on Saturday.

