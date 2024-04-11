GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi rally at Maharaja’s College grounds on Sunday

BJP State president say it will boost the party’s prospects in the region

April 11, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Mysuru on Sunday, April 14, 2024, as part of his campaign for Lok Sabha elections.

It will be held at the Maharaja’s College grounds at 4 p.m. and the BJP State president B.Y.Vijayendra said that the Prime Minister’s visit will give a boost to the BJP campaign and infuse the rank and file with strength.

He said the Mysuru rally will encompass the constituencies of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya, and more than two lakh people will converge from the three districts.

Senior leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) which was in alliance with the BJP will be present on the occasion including former Chief Minister and JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy. Senior BJP leaders from the State including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also be present.

Mr. Vijayendra claimed that the Prime Minister’s rally in Mysuru will have a positive impact on the election results from the three constituencies. “There are all signs of the BJP winning both the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar constituencies and the alliance partner JD(S) winning from Mandya. Mr.Narendra Modis campaign will help increase the lead,” he added.

