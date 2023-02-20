PM Modi likely to visit Belagavi on February 27

February 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Belagavi on February 27.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the redeveloped railway station and hold a road show, before leaving for Shivamogga where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new airport, party sources say.

The Prime Minister will also launch the second instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amount from Belagavi, they say.

The Prime Minister will drive through the city from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. He will speak at a public rally at around 3.30 p.m. The venue is yet to be decided. It will be chosen among the open grounds on Savgaon Road, CPEd Grounds, District Stadium or the B.S. Yeddiyurappa Marg, party leaders say.

Party leaders held a meeting in Belagavi on Sunday, to prepare for the meeting. However, there is no official word from the government yet.

This will be his first visit to Belagavi before the upcoming elections. It is the biggest district after Bengaluru, in terms of Assembly constituencies. BJP holds 13 of the 18 seats in Belagavi district.

It has suffered some setbacks in the recent past, like the Legislative Council polls where BJP’s Mahantesh Kavatagimath lost, while Mangala Angadi retained her husband’s Lok Sabha seat with a small margin of around 5,200 votes.

Mr. Modi’s speech in Belagavi is also expected to unify the district BJP unit that is said to be divided among factions led by the Jarkiholi clan, the Katti family and the Savadi brothers. It is also expected to create hopes in the minds of voters in the constituencies of Hukkeri and Saundatti whose BJP legislators Umesh Katti and Anand Mamani died last year.