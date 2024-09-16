PM Modi launches via video link Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Vande Bharat Express between Pune and Hubballi via video link on Monday.

He also flagged off six other trains and laid the foundation for some railway works. Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna was present at a ceremony in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, along with railway officials.

Mr. Somanna told reporters that he will strive to get another Vande Bharat for Karnataka.

He said that the new Vande Bharat services between Pune and SSS Hubballi and Kolhapur and Pune mark significant progress in rail connectivity for both Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express is the 11th such train for Maharashtra, while the Pune-SSS Hubballi Vande Bharat Express is the 10th such train for Karnataka.

The Pune-SSS Hubballi Vande Bharat Express stands out for its high speed and passenger comfort, covering 557 km in just 8.5 hours, reducing travel time by about 3 hours compared to other trains.

This service connects Hubballi-Dharwad, a key industrial and commercial centre in North Karnataka, with Pune and traverses a scenic route through the rich agricultural sugarcane belt of Belagavi.

The advanced Vande Bharat Express features an eight coach chair car configuration with a seating capacity of 530 passengers. With cutting-edge technology, including a state-of-the-art suspension system, passengers can enjoy a smoother, faster and more comfortable journey.

The Pune-SSS Hubballi Vande Bharat train will pass through several key locations, including Belagavi, known for its prestigious medical and engineering institutions, Miraj, famous for its classical music instruments, and Sangli, renowned for its agricultural produce.

Travelers will also witness the scenic beauty of Satara along the way.

The regular timetable of the (tri-weekly) train is as follows: Train No 20670 Pune-SSS Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will run on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays from September 19, leaving Pune at 2.15 p.m. and reaching Hubballi at 10.45 p.m. the same day.

Train No. 20669 SSS Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express (tri-weekly) will run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from September 18, leaving Hubballi at 5 a.m. and reaching Pune at 1.30 p.m. the same day.

It will have halts at Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi and Dharwad.