ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi is scheduled to throw open the country’s first green campus in Dharwad on Sunday

March 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Director of IIT-Dh Venkappayya Desai addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the new campus of IIT Dharwad on Sunday, preparations have almost been completed for the inauguration of the country’s first green campus.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the campus at 3 p.m.

Giving details of the new permanent campus of IIT Dharwad and the inaugural programme, Director of IIT-Dh Venkappayya Desai said on Thursday that the  new campus is spread over 535 acres, including 65 acres of reserved forest land, at Mummigatti on the outskirts of Dharwad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Dh began functioning from a transit campus on WALMI premises in 2016.

Prof. Desai said that during the first phase, ₹852 crore was released and 18 buildings, including the administrative section, library, academic block, hostel, kitchen and central instrumentation, had come up.  At the main entrance, replicas of scriptures of Chalukyan and Vijayanagar empires have been erected.

Having begun with B.Tech courses in computer science engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering, IIT-Dh introduced engineering in physics in 2021. “And, from 2022, we are offering new courses in civil and infrastructure engineering, chemical and bio-chemical engineering and mathematics and computing which is a four-year course. The institute is also offering a five-year master’s interdisciplinary course in physics, chemistry and mathematics,” he said.

Prof. Desai said that the new campus of IIT-Dharwad with its state-of-the-art facilities and amenities can accommodate 2,500 students. At present, 856 students are pursuing various courses in IIT Dharwad.

He said that of the first three batches that have passed out from IIT-Dh, 90% of the students have opted for jobs and the remaining are pursuing higher studies abroad. The selected candidates have been offered salary packages in the range of ₹10 lakh to ₹45 lakh, Prof. Desai added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US