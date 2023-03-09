PM Modi is scheduled to throw open the country’s first green campus in Dharwad on Sunday

March 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the new campus of IIT Dharwad on Sunday, preparations have almost been completed for the inauguration of the country’s first green campus.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the campus at 3 p.m.

Giving details of the new permanent campus of IIT Dharwad and the inaugural programme, Director of IIT-Dh Venkappayya Desai said on Thursday that the new campus is spread over 535 acres, including 65 acres of reserved forest land, at Mummigatti on the outskirts of Dharwad.

IIT-Dh began functioning from a transit campus on WALMI premises in 2016.

Prof. Desai said that during the first phase, ₹852 crore was released and 18 buildings, including the administrative section, library, academic block, hostel, kitchen and central instrumentation, had come up. At the main entrance, replicas of scriptures of Chalukyan and Vijayanagar empires have been erected.

Having begun with B.Tech courses in computer science engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering, IIT-Dh introduced engineering in physics in 2021. “And, from 2022, we are offering new courses in civil and infrastructure engineering, chemical and bio-chemical engineering and mathematics and computing which is a four-year course. The institute is also offering a five-year master’s interdisciplinary course in physics, chemistry and mathematics,” he said.

Prof. Desai said that the new campus of IIT-Dharwad with its state-of-the-art facilities and amenities can accommodate 2,500 students. At present, 856 students are pursuing various courses in IIT Dharwad.

He said that of the first three batches that have passed out from IIT-Dh, 90% of the students have opted for jobs and the remaining are pursuing higher studies abroad. The selected candidates have been offered salary packages in the range of ₹10 lakh to ₹45 lakh, Prof. Desai added.