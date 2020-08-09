PM Modi interacts with office-bearers of Hassan PCARD bank

Hassan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, interacted with office-bearers of a Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank of Hassan taluk, through video conference as part of his Mann Ki Baat programme. Ugane PCARD Bank’s secretary Basave Gowda shared information and achievements of the bank with the Prime Minister. Bank’s president A.V. Devendrappa and other office-bearers were present.

The bank, set up in 1976, has over 2,300 members spread over 22 villages. With an annual turnover of ₹50 crores, it had extended loan to the tune of ₹20 crores. Mr. Basave Gowda, who has been working as secretary of the bank for the last 12 years, said the bank had built a godown with the capacity to store 1,200 tonnes of agriculture produce. The NABARD had provided a loan of ₹32 lakh for the construction of godown, which was constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakhs. The Prime Minister appreciated the work done by the bank and congratulated the office-bearers for their commitment to help the farming community.

“I am happy about getting an opportunity to interact with the PM and share the achievements of the bank with him. I am thankful to the officers of NABARD for providing me with this opportunity,” Basave Gowda told The Hindu.

Senior officers of the State Government, NABARD, Apex Bank and Hassan DCC Bank were present during the video conference.