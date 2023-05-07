ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki returnees from Sudan, in Shivamogga

May 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

As many as 49 people from Sadahisvapura village near Shivamogga were specially invited for the interaction

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with people from Hakki Pikki, a tribal community, who were recently evacuated from war-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, at Shivamogga airport on Sunday, May 7. Mr. Modi was in Shivamogga to address a rally at Ayanur, near here.

As many as 49 people from Sadahisvapura village near Shivamogga were specially invited for the interaction. During the interaction, Mr. Modi wanted to know the experience of the tribal people in Sudan and what they went through. Ranjan and a few other people narrated the difficulties they faced and thanked the Prime Minister and Union Government for bringing them back to their native land safely.

Mr. Modi said the country was strong and would not rest if any of its citizens were stuck outside. He appealed to them to remember the strength of the country. 

A couple of the Hakki Pikki people were clad in traditional attire. They also presented a folk song.

