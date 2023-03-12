PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, holds roadshow in Mandya

March 12, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The 118 km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 by taking a symbolic walk on the highway at Hanakere in Mandya.

He waved at the folk troupes that were lined up along the Expressway for a cultural programme, marking the formal opening of the Expressway, which reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to about 75 minutes.

The access-controlled Expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru built at a cost of ₹ 8,480 crore encompasses a portion of National Highway 275 comprising four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

Later, at a public meeting at Gejjalagere in Mandya district, Mr Modi unveiled a plaque dedicating the ten-lane expressway to the nation.

Earlier, he arrived in Mysuru airport before flying to Mandya, where he was received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He participated in a road show for about 1.5 kms from Inspection Bungalow circle to Nanda Circle, where people had lined up along the barricaded roads waving at the Prime Minister.

During the roadshow, the Prime Minister threw flower petals back at the crowd, at several places as he was given a rousing welcome.

Mr. Modi enthusiastically waved at a large number of cheering crowd, as the ruling BJP appeared focused on winning a good number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak. Assembly elections are due in May in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister picked up the shower petals which got piled up on the bonnet of his car and was seen hurling them back at the crowd.

He also got down from his car and greeted folk artistes who staged a performance in his welcome.

Standing on the ‘running board’ of his moving car, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans and shouting loud cheers.

Mandya in Old Mysuru region is a Vokkaliga community dominated district, largely seen as a bastion of JD(S), where the Congress too is strong, and the BJP is trying to make inroads.

(With inputs from PTI)