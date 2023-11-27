ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi greets Minister Pralhad Joshi on his birthday

November 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Followers of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi donating blood voluntarily at a blood donation camp organised to mark their leader’s birthday in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to greet Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on his birthday.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Ji. He has been making commendable efforts in developing sectors like coal and mines, which are essential for India’s economic growth. His efforts to make Parliament more vibrant with insightful discussions are also noteworthy, Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Meanwhile, the residence of Mr. Joshi in Hubballi saw a steady flow of visitors wanting to greet the leader on his birthday.

A series of health camps and blood donation camps were organised by BJP office-bearers and his followers in and around Hubballi Dharwad to mark his birthday.

Sweets and fruits were also distributed at hospitals, old age homes and orphanages.

