PM Modi compliments loco pilot of Oxygen Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented loco pilot Sireesha Gajini who piloted an Oxygen Express train.

In his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, he interacted with Ms. Gajini who piloted the train from Jolarpettai to Bengaluru. He complimented Ms. Gajini as an embodiment of woman power. The loco pilot is an employee of the South Western Railway.

Mr. Modi stated that mothers and sisters will be proud to hear that one Oxygen Express was operated entirely by women. Every woman of the country will feel proud of that. Not just that, every Indian will feel proud, he said.

Ms. Gajini thanked her colleagues and said that the Railways was supportive in this endeavour. She recalled that the authorities had facilitated quick transport through the Green Corridor for Oxygen Express trains.

She said that her parents were her inspiration. Her father encouraged all his three daughters to study well and have professional ambitions, she added.

Loco pilot Sireesha Gajini, assistant loco pilot Aparna N.P. and assistant loco pilot Neelam Kumari have been part of various Oxygen Express trains that were operated from Jolarpettai Jn. to Bengaluru.

They have readily taken up the responsibility to run these trains. These women who have forayed into what was till now considered as a forte of men will emerge as shining examples of hope for numerous girls dreaming of a career in frontline roles in the Railways, said a release.