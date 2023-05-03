PM Modi cautions people against short-cut governance by Congress and Janata Dal(S)

May 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The people of Karnataka need to be cautious about short-cut governance by the Congress and the Janata Dal(S), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Bailawad Cross near Bailhongal in Belagavi district, he said that the two parties have been putting off all problems of the people and never tried to solve them.

“They have set a bad trend of vote-bank politics. They have only been dividing society and spur fights between groups, between castes, urban and rural residents, forward and backward communities and the like. They practice the politics of communalism and never tread the path of development. These parties may have benefited from such short-cuts in the past. But they will no longer get public support. The new generation will not cut short their life by surrendering their life to these short-cut politicians,’‘ he said.

The Prime Minister said that the corrupt administration of the Congress had led to a situation where even after so many years of Independence, thousands of villages are still without power and crores of families are without a roof over their heads, poor families have no tap water connections or bank accounts. However, the BJP is addressing all such problems one by one, he said.

“The BJP is trying to end such short-cut governance. We are led by the policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Whatever schemes we introduce, they all will be for all. People of all sections of society will benefit from them,’‘ he said.

The Prime Minister said that the wrong administrative practices of the Congress had led to huge regional imbalance and there was no equitable development of all regions. “To fix this, we have introduced the aspirational district scheme to develop backward districts. In fact, a scheme to develop backward taluks by identifying aspirational blocks is in the pipeline,’‘ he said.

He said that there are some serious conspiracies being hatched against Karnataka. “There are some attempts to change the identity of Karnataka. I want to urge the people of Karnataka to remain united. That is the only way out of the situation. The Congress and other similar parties are engaged in appeasement. You should be vigilant against them. I want you to realise that if you vote for the BJP, then Karnataka will be the number one State in the country,’‘ he said.

“The Congress and the Janata Dal(S) are similar on many counts. One of them is that they have been rejected everywhere. The Congress has presence only in three States and the Janata Dal(S) is a party with MLAs elected only from three districts. Their accountability does not lie with the people. The Congress leaders across the country are accountable only to a Delhi-based family. The Janata Dal(S) is a single family-based private limited company and its leaders are accountable to the family only. But the BJP leaders are your servants, just as I am. We are accountable to the people. Accountability is part of the BJP’s grand tradition,” he said.

He expressed the confidence that the vigilant younger generation of voters will reject the Congress and the Janata Dal(S). “They realise that parties that cannot shape their own future cannot shape the future of the people,’‘ he said.

He began the speech in Kannada and addressed the crowd in Kannada by using terms like Sahodara Sahodariyare and Bandhu Bhaginiyare, brothers and sisters.

Local leaders presented him with a statue of Kittur Rani Channamma, a hand-woven woollen shawl, a garland and a peta.

Candidates Ramesh Jarkiholi, Ravi Patil, Abhay Patil, Vithal Halagekar, Rathna Mamani and party leaders were present.