PM Modi called my dispensation 10% commission govt., says Siddaramaiah

HUBBALLI

11 January 2021 19:33 IST

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called my government a 10 % commission government even though there was no scam during my tenure. But now the BJP government has become a 30 % commission government and there is no doubt about it. Either Mr. Modi has not seen it or he is keeping quiet despite having knowledge about it,” the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was in Hubballi to participate in the Belagavi division level Sankalpa Samavesh of the Congress, told presspersons on Monday that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son had received ₹ 7.10 crore through RTGS. “Without money, no transfer is being done in this government and no NOC is being issued. But this is not visible to the Prime Minister. The biggest achievement of Mr. Modi is telling blatant lies and giving assurances that never get fulfilled,” he said.

Condemning the three new farm laws that would prove detrimental to the farming sector and expressing solidarity with the farmers agitating outside New Delhi, the Congress will take out a Raj Bhavan Chalo in Bengaluru on January 20, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Reiterating his statement that the Chief Minister will not continue in his post for long, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that his statement was based on the information given by those in the BJP and the RSS and Mr. Yediyurappa should clarify on this.

He said that the BJP will not like to lose a government which it has formed by spending money despite not having the people’s mandate. In Mr. Yediyurappa’s place, another leader will be made the Chief Minister, as the BJP will not like to give up political power, he said.

Mr. Siddarmaiah said that while permission was given for Cabinet expansion in other BJP-ruled States, it was not given in Karnataka. And, if at all they wanted to continue Mr. Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister, why did they not permit Cabinet expansion and why is Mr. Yediyurappa continuing to give confusing statements. “He (the Chief Minister) should clarify,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said that changing the Chief Minister is an issue not related to his party and whatever confusion there is in the BJP, their leaders should clarify.

He also clarified that there will be no mid-term polls in the State and that the general Assembly elections will be held in 2023.