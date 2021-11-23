PM Modi assures assistance to rain-hit Karnataka

Bengaluru:

23 November 2021 12:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and expressed his deep concern over the crop loss and loss of lives owing to heavy rainfall in several districts of Karnataka.

The chief minister tweeted and said “PM assured to provide all the necessary cooperation and assistance” to the State which has badly impacted by the heavy downpour in November.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka. The chief minister updated the relief and rescue measures taken by the government”, Mr Bommai tweeted.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday visited the Kendriya Vihar apartment at Yelahanka, which was inundated owing to heavy rainfall, and monitored the relief measures taken by different agencies of the government.