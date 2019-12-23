PM may visit Tumakuru on Jan. 3

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said there is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Tumakuru on January 3 to launch the second phase of Krishi Samman Yojana at the State-level farmers’ convention to be held in the city.

Mr. Bommai told reporters here on Sunday that 50,000 to 60,000 farmers from different districts were expected to participate in the farmers’ convention.

He said if the Prime Minister’s programme is confirmed, Mr. Modi would be visiting Siddaganga Mutt and have a darshan of the ‘Gadduge’ of the late Shivakumara Swami.

Mr. Bommai said he had come to Tumakuru to review the security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s programme.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had chosen Tumakuru to hold the farmers’ convention as the district had many progressive farmers besides housing the Food Park that facilitates value addition to agricultural produce, he said.

He said attempts were being made to create confusion over the CAA and the NRC among people. The Union and State governments as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party would conduct campaigns to create awareness among people about the CAA and the NRC, he said.