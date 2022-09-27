PM likely to visit Bengaluru on Nov. 10 for unveiling Kempe Gowda statue

Satish Kumar B S 2291 Bengaluru
September 27, 2022 20:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bengaluru on November 10 to unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport in Devanahalli.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Vice-Chairman of Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, is overseeing the progress of the work related to the statue installation and theme park which is being developed around the statue on an area of over 20 acres. The statue has been sculpted by Ram Suthar from Noida.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app