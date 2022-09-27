Karnataka

PM likely to visit Bengaluru on Nov. 10 for unveiling Kempe Gowda statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bengaluru on November 10 to unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport in Devanahalli.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Vice-Chairman of Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, is overseeing the progress of the work related to the statue installation and theme park which is being developed around the statue on an area of over 20 acres. The statue has been sculpted by Ram Suthar from Noida.


