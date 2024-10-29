PM launches Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders at IISc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday digitally launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. The launch of the CoE under the Union Ministry of Ayush coincides with the 9th National Ayurveda Day observed on Tuesday (October 29).

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s theme “Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health” emphasises the importance of integrating Ayurveda with modern science to address critical health issues like diabetes.

Led by principal investigator Navakanta Bhat (professor at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at IISc) and co-principal investigator Sona Rajakumari (assistant professor, Department of Developmental Biology and Genetics at IISc), the CoE is one of the six new ones in Ayurveda launched across India on National Ayurveda Day. Apart from IISc, these centres - established under the “Ayurswasthya Yojna” programme, will be led by premier institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, and Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai. Backed by a grant of ₹52.47 crore, the centres will spearhead cutting-edge research, education, and healthcare innovation in the field of Ayurveda, according to an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional investigators of this CoE from collaborating institutes in Bengaluru include Sulochana Bhat, who heads the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI); S. Srikanta, director of Samatvam: Science and Research for Human Welfare Trust and K.S. Nagabhushana, Prayoga Institute of Education Research.

Longitudinal study

As a part of this CoE, a randomised active comparator controlled clinical trial will be conducted, with a longitudinal study over two years, to assess the efficacy of two new Ayurvedic formulations (Mustadi Ghana Vati and Varadi Ghana Vati) in prediabetes and type II diabetes. A total of 444 patients, including 120 from CARI, will be enrolled for the clinical trials, stated an official release.

In conjunction with the clinical trials, systematic in vitro (cell lines and animal models) and in vivo (blood samples of participants) studies will be pursued to understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms of protein glycation and oxidation (through mass spectroscopy), the role of different adipose tissues (brown, white, beige), and response to therapy.

“This study builds on our prior work on albumin glycation and oxidation,” said Dr Bhat. “By generating scientific evidence for the efficacy of Ayurvedic approaches, the Centre will pave the way for its integration into mainstream healthcare,” she said.

Dr Rajakumari said this would perhaps be the first such comprehensive study on the interplay between Ayurvedic therapy and reprograming of adipose tissue function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.