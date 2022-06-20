PM lauds private enterprise after visit to IISc. research centres

He lays foundation stone for Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital and Centre for Brain Research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held out Bengaluru as a shining example of the contributions of the private sector to the development of the country.

Mr. Modi’s pat on the back for the private sector came hours after he inaugurated the campus of Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and laid the foundation stone for the 832-bed Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital on the campus of Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) on Monday. Both projects are philanthropic initiatives in collaboration with IISc.

Philanthropic enterprise

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital and the IISc. Medical College, was made possible by the single-largest donation of ₹425 crore by philanthropist couples Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N.S. Parthasarathy, collectively. The medical college and hospital will be on the lines of global examples of integrating science, engineering, and medicine, giving a boost for clinical research.

“At a time when every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare, efforts like the Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital assume great importance. In the times to come, it will strengthen healthcare capacities and encourage pioneering research in the sector,” Mr. Modi tweeted after laying the foundation stone for the project at IISc.

Mr. Modi also inaugurated the campus of CBR developed at a cost of ₹280 crore, again made possible by the philanthropy of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan. The centre has been developed into one-of-its-kind research facility focusing on conducting vital research to manage age-related brain disorders. Mr. Modi said the joy of inaugurating CBR was greater as he had also laid the foundation stone for the project. He had laid the foundation stone for the centre on February 18, 2015.

In his speech later, he said: “Bengaluru has shown what Indian youth can do if the government provides facilities and doesn’t interfere in the lives of citizens.” He said behind it were entrepreneurship, innovation, proper utility of public as well as private sector. He said 21st century India belonged to wealth creators, job creators, and innovators and Bengaluru was a lesson to all those who still disrespected the spirit of private enterprise.