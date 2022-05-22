PM lauds Ganapathy Sacchidananda Swami’s social work

Modi addressed the devotees virtually on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami on his 80th birthday and addressing the gathering virtually at the celebration, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the contribution of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami of Avadhoota Datta Peetham in the city and greeted him on his 80th birthday celebrations.

Mr. Modi’s address to the seer and the devotees was televised at the ashram. The Prime Minister began his address by chanting ‘Jai Gurudatta’, the customary greeting of the ashram, and wished the seer and the devotees in Kannada. He subsequently switched to Hindi and recalled his earlier visit to the ashram years ago and said though he was not physically present at the ashram, they were all in his thoughts.

Mr. Modi said that the social work of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami was inspiring.

Citing scriptures, Mr. Modi said that a saint does not live for himself but for the betterment of the society and added that Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda swami’s life was a testimony to this.

Expressing happiness that the ashram was a blend of tradition and modern, Mr.Modi noted that apart from the temples, the concept of 3D mapping and laser technology too had been incorporated to spread awareness about the ancient culture of India. ‘’Not only is the Datta Peetha a centre for Vedic studies, it was also blending modern science and experimenting with music to heal diseases,” he said.

He hoped the ashram and the seer would play a major role in the task of nation building by taking forward the concepts of environment conservation, Swachh Bharat and promoting equality.

Junior pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swami, district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA S.A.Ramdas, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and devotees were present.