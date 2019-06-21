PM-KISAN Yojana: Officials told to upload farmers’ details by June 30

The government has instructed all revenue inspectors and village accountants across the State to upload details of all farmers eligible for Praadhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana by June 30.

The Revenue Department has issued a circular and stated that action would be initiated against officials who had shown laxity in uploading details of farmers.

Before the general elections, the NDA government implemented the PM-KISAN Yojana to cover all farmers, irrespective of the size of land held by them. Under the scheme, the Centre will deposit ₹6,000 a year in three equal instalments in all farmers’ accounts through online banking.

The circular said Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar had a video-conference with all deputy commissioners and officers concerned on June 17 and shared the scheme’s details.

The circular directed officials to provide all details of the scheme to farmers and obtain information from them.

Owing to delay in registration, only around two lakh small and marginal farmers in the State received the first two instalments of ₹2,000 each under the scheme.