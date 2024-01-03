PM-JANMAN to cover Jenu Kurubas and Koragas in Karnataka

January 03, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

Jenu Kurubas and Koragas of Karnataka will benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan or PM-JANMAN programme targeted at Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

The groundwork to ascertain the interventions required for the household units from among the Jenu Kurubas and the Koragas has been completed and entails coordination and 11 critical interventions from nine Ministries so as to shore up their quality and standard of life by providing basic facilities within a definite time frame.

Prabha Urs, Deputy Director of Karnataka State Tribal Research Centre in Mysuru, told The Hindu that the Union Cabinet approved the PM-JANMAN programme to cover all the 75 PVTG communities in India with an outlay of ₹24,104 crore, and the objective is to bridge the gaps in education, economic conditions, health, etc., through suitable interventions.

In Karnataka, two PVTG communities were notified as Jenu Kurubas and Koragas and the programme and interventions will help bring about a comprehensive improvement in their living conditions, she added.

As per the government data, the total population of PVTGs in Karnataka is about 65,678 and there 18,503 household units, based on 2011 census. The PVTG communities are spread across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, and the number of hamlets housing these tribals is pegged at 802 as the PM-PVTG app-based survey data.

As per the data, 6,704 household units do not have piped drinking water, 107 hamlets in the state with PVTGs out of 802 hamlets do not have primary schools, 76 hamlets lack Anganwadi centres and community Forest Rights Act has not been sanctioned with respect to 587 hamlets.

Also, out of 18,503 households, 10,671 do not have land for construction of houses and it has to be provided under the PM JANMAN Mission which was officially launched by the Prime Minister on November 15th to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The intervention by different ministries include provision of pucca houses by the Ministry of Rural Development, connecting roads, mobile medical units with medicine, construction of hostels, anganwadi centres and multipurpose centres, energisation of household units and providing last mile connectivity through grid and solar power, installation of mobile towers, piped water supply, vocational education and skilling etc.

Data has already been collected about the two communities through PM Gati Shakti and was being verified and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a section of the Jenu Kurubas belonging to the Rayanakere haadi in Hunsur taluk, on January 15.

The district administration will set up a two-way audio and video communication system and the spot visits have already been completed by the ofifcials.

Ms. Urs said the focus on PVTGs is owing to the stagnation in their overall growth, displaying extreme backwardness in most parameters including socio-economic, educational, health, etc., besides declining population trends.

The campaign and awareness drive of the programme has also been conducted there will be total saturation with respect to aadhaar coverage, bank accounts, issue of Ayushman Bharat health cards etc.

District nodal officer and block level teams have been constituted for the IEC communication campaign and the KSTRC is coordinating the implementation of the project to reach the unreached, said Ms. Urs.

