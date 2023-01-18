PM invited to inaugurate Shivamogga airport in Feb., says Raghavendra

January 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport and other development works of the district in February.

Speaking to presspersons at Sogane near Shivamogga, on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavendra said that he and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa officially requested the Prime Minister to visit Shivamogga and inaugurate the airport and other development works. “Besides the airport, Smart City works, Jal Jivan Mission works, railway projects and national highway project works incurring total expenditure of over ₹7,000 crore will be inaugurated”, he said.

Technical teams from Airport Authority of India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have visited the airport site and inspected the facilities. “The procedures, mandatory clearances are going on. We are hopeful that the technical issues will be settled within a week. We are planning to inaugurate the airport by landing the Prime Minister’s flight in the airport”, he said.

Work in final stages: BSY

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said Mr. Modi will inaugurate the airport in Shivamogga, by all probabilities, on February 27.

Speaking to presspersons at Sogane, Mr.Yediyurappa said the work of the airport was in the final stages. “This is the biggest airport in Karnataka after the one in Bengaluru. For the first time such an airport has come up in the country with an estimated cost as low as ₹449.22 crore. It has all facilities including night landing”, he said.