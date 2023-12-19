ADVERTISEMENT

PM interacts with hackathon team in Mysuru

December 19, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with students from NIT Tiruchirappalli taking part in the ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’ on Tuesday.

The team from NIT Tiruchirappalli was hosted by the National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru, which is one of the 48 nodal centres where the event is being held. The PM interacted with teams from five centres across India.

Mr. Modi was apprised of the problem of inefficiency in wagon utilisation and informed that the team was working on optimising rake utilisation and efficiency using artificial intelligence. The six-member team comprised three students from Bangladesh. Mr. Modi said that he hoped that more students from foreign countries came to India for higher studies.

