PM has stolen Congress’ guarantees to face election in five States: DKS

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “stolen” the guarantees offered by the Congress to face the elections in five States, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) will withdraw the guarantees if votes are cast in their favour in the Lok Sabha elections. He also announced that a committee would be set up on November 28 to study the implementation of the guarantee schemes.

“Both the BJP and the JD(S) had opposed the guarantees. The two parties will bring law to withdraw the guarantees. People should be made aware of their anti-people stance,” the Deputy Chief Minister said at KPCC office here during the birthday celebration of former Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi on Sunday.

Stating that the fifth guarantee of financial assistance to unemployed graduates will be rolled out in December, he said: “The Congress will neither withdraw the guarantees nor reduce it. Mr. Modi has stolen Congress’ guarantees to face the elections in five States.”

Mr. Shivakumar said that the government will set up a committee to study the reach of guarantees among people on November 28, which also happens to be the foundation day of the Congress. Urging people not to lose a golden opportunity, he said: “Nobody knows who will be there in the next four years. Every Congress worker should convince people that every family is saving more than ₹5,000 owing to the guarantee schemes.”

He also urged his partymen not to be bothered about who is made the BJP president or the Leader of Opposition. “The Congress’s office-bearers should mandatorily understand the pros and cons of guarantees, and bring them to the notice of the government.” The Ministers have also been asked to check if guarantees have reached people or not, he added.

Pointing out at the large number of women had arrived in Mysuru during Dasara and at Hassan to get the blessings of Goddess Hasanamba, the Deputy Chief Minister said it was possible because of the Shakti scheme of free travel for women. “Due to Shakti, women have travelled 100 crore trips. As much as ₹8 crore has been collected as ticket sales in Hasanamba temple, there is more money in circulation and business with hospitality industry and trade has increased,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minster also claimed that the first guarantee schemes were implemented in the country during the tenure of the late Indira Gandhi.

