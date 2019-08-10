Karnataka

PM has sought details onfloods: Chief Minister

Yediyurappa seeks public contribution

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself called him to seek information on the flood situation in the State.

Holding a press conference after an aerial survey in Bagalkot and Vijayapura on Friday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the Union government had assured him of releasing the required funds for flood relief and also deploying military personnel to take up flood relief and rescue operations.

“The damage is estimated at ₹ 5,000 crore as of now. As the flood situation is still grim, the loss estimate may further go up,” he said.

He sought public participation and urged them to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help flood victims.

