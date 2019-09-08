PM has insulted Karnataka by not speaking on flood relief: Congress

The State Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern towards the flood-affected people of Karnataka and said that he had disappointed the State by not even discussing the matter with the government.

“The Prime Minister, who has announced a $1 billion line of credit for Russia’s Far East has not uttered a word on providing aid to the flood-affected people of Karnataka. He has insulted the people of the State,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao told presspersons.

He said that the Prime Minister, who visited the Indian Space Research Organisation centre in Bengaluru to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2, should have convened a meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and announced flood relief. Mr. Modi should have visited some areas of the flood-hit districts of the State to gather first-hand information on the extent of damage to crops and public and private infrastructure, he said.

Mr. Rao said such a move would have boosted the confidence of the people and the State, which elected 25 BJP members to Parliament.

Noting that the Prime Minister’s Office had not even responded to the KPCC’s plea for time to meet Mr. Modi to explain to him the gravity of the flood situation in more than 100 taluks of the State, he said the State BJP leaders have no courage to raise the issue. “It seems as if the Chief Minister has lost his voice to speak to the Prime Minister,” Mr. Rao said.

Though the PM has declined to meet the KPCC, the Congress has decided to send a memorandum to the Centre urging it to declare the flood situation a ‘national calamity’ and give a special package to the State.