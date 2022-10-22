PM has fulfilled promise on employment: Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said that by providing jobs to 10 lakh youths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled the promise he had made during the last election.

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 22, 2022 20:04 IST

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare handing over an appointment order at a programme held at Hubballi Railway Station on Saturday. Basavaraj Horatti, former chairman of the Legislative Council, Pradeep Shettar, MLC, and Sanjeev Kishore, SWR general manager, are seen. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Inaugurating a programme organised at Hubballi Railway Station on Saturday to mark the initiation of issuing appointment orders to 75,000 youths by the Prime Minister, Ms. Karandlaje said Mr. Modi had initiated the process of issuing appointment orders to 75,000 youths at 50 centres. “In the next one year, the government will create 10 lakh jobs for the youths in the departments of Railways, Posts, and Defence. Modiji just doesn’t make speeches but implements them,” she said.

She said the process of providing jobs to 10 lakh youths had begun now and to those criticising the government for not generating employment, these 10 lakh people would answer in the coming days.

Ms. Karandlaje said that earlier, railway stations and trains used to emanate foul smell. But now railway stations had been developed like airports. Similarly, national highways and bus stations had been developed, she said.

Elaborating on the vision of Mr. Modi, she said that those who had joined the government service should work with honesty and commitment and contribute towards nation building. On the occasion, she handed over appointment orders to 25 candidates. Former Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Arvind Bellad, MLCs Pradeep Shettar and S.V. Sankanur, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore, Divisional Manager Harsha Khare, Principal Chief Personnel Officer Alok Kumar, Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri and others were present. CPRO Aneesh Hegde compered the event.

In all, 200 new recruits received appointment letters at the Hubballi centre on Saturday. They included 85 junior engineers, 93 track maintainers, two junior stenographers, one junior translator, two pointsmen, a commercial clerk, 13 helpers and technicians appointed to South Western Railway and three recruits to the Employees State Insurance Corporation.

