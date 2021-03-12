PM hails contribution of Rani Kittur Channamma to freedom movement

belagavi

12 March 2021 17:58 IST

‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ online ceremony displayed in Kittur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Rani Kittur Channamma to the freedom movement, during the inauguration of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the 75th anniversary of independence. Kittur in Belagavi, Shivapur in Mandya and Vidurashwatha in Chikkaballapur were among the places chosen for the all-India celebrations.

He spoke of the contribution of freedom fighters and nation builders such as Rani Kittur Channamma, Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar. “It is our responsibility to shape the India of their dreams,” he said.

Mr. Modi inaugurated the event in an online ceremony beamed from Sabarmati Ashram. This was displayed on a big screen in Kittur where the district administration organised a similar event.

Advertising

Advertising

The Prime Minister said that the Dandi March had altered the course of the freedom movement and spread the message of non-violent resistance to the world. It showed the world that salt is not just an additive to improve taste. I is a symbol of trust, equality and labour. More importantly, salt was the symbol of self-reliance. He said various programmes would be held to commemorate the freedom struggle for 75 weeks and culminate on August 15, 2023.

“We are proud of our democracy and the Constitution. We are happy about the contribution of our scientists who have invented the COVID vaccine that is being used across the world. This shows that when India becomes self-reliant, the world benefits,’’ he said. He asked young people to wear the dresses worn by freedom fighters.

Aravind Limbavali, Forest Minister, inaugurated the ceremony in Kittur and said that the battle of Kittur that predated the First War of Independence, should inspire youngsters in nation building.

He said that India was hailed around the world for its commitments to the values of democracy, freedom and fraternity.

Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister, Anna Saheb Jolle, MP, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, Mahantesh Dodagoudar, MLA, M.G. Hiremath, DC, Laxman Nimbaragi, SP, and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Hiremath flagged off the cycle rally from Kittur to Nandagad, the place where the British executed Sangolli Rayanna, Rani Channamma’s lieutenant. As many as 75 men and women cyclists participated in the rally.