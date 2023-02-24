ADVERTISEMENT

PM hails BSY’s speech in Assembly as inspirational

February 24, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa got compliments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last day of participation in the Legislative Assembly session.

The Prime Minister hailed Mr. Yediyurappa’s speech on the State Budget during which the veteran BJP leader announced that he would not contest the elections again. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Modi said, “For a BJP worker like me, Mr. Yediyurappa’s speech is very inspirational. His speech reflects our party’s morality too. This will definitely inspire other workers of the party.”

On Friday, which marked the last day of the State legislature session, Mr. Yediyurappa offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US