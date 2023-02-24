HamberMenu
PM hails BSY’s speech in Assembly as inspirational

February 24, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa got compliments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last day of participation in the Legislative Assembly session.

The Prime Minister hailed Mr. Yediyurappa’s speech on the State Budget during which the veteran BJP leader announced that he would not contest the elections again. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Modi said, “For a BJP worker like me, Mr. Yediyurappa’s speech is very inspirational. His speech reflects our party’s morality too. This will definitely inspire other workers of the party.”

On Friday, which marked the last day of the State legislature session, Mr. Yediyurappa offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

