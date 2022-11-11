Prime Minister Narendra Modi got off his vehicle and waved at groups of party workers and supporters on two occasions. Once he stopped near the office of Karnataka Public Service Commission close to Vidhana Soudha on his way to KSR station and later at another junction enroute Kempegowda International Airport. Crowds on both sides shouted slogans and waved BJP flags.
PM gets off vehicle to wave at party workers
