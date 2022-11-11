PM emphasizes role of ‘double engine’ govt., Bengaluru’s spirit in India’s progress

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 11, 2022 21:52 IST

Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of “start-up city” Bengaluru’s professionals in India joining the fast lane of progress and said it was made possible by the “double engine government” of BJP in Karnataka. The State attracted investment of over ₹4 lakh crore not just in Information Technology, but also in diverse fields from ranging from biotechnology to defense manufacturing, he said.

Karnataka contributes over 50% to the aircraft and spacecraft industry in India, and 70% of the helicopters and aerial vehicles for the armed forces are manufactured in Bengaluru. He said that Bengaluru’s youthful, start-up spirit has contributed to India’s progress.

