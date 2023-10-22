PM calls Bommai to enquire about his health

October 22, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is recuperating after a cardiac surgery, to enquire about his health.

Taking to social media to respond to the Prime Minister’s gesture, Mr. Bommai said: “Today is Shubha Ashtami and my most luckiest day. While I am taking rest, our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a telephone call to enquire about my health. My heartiest thanks to our most respected PM. His concern and blessings has boosted my self confidence. I will get well soon and return to serve people.

