HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM calls Bommai to enquire about his health

October 22, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is recuperating after a cardiac surgery, to enquire about his health.

Taking to social media to respond to the Prime Minister’s gesture, Mr. Bommai said: “Today is Shubha Ashtami and my most luckiest day. While I am taking rest, our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a telephone call to enquire about my health.  My heartiest thanks to our most respected PM. His concern and blessings has boosted my self confidence. I will get well soon and return to serve people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.